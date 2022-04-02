Biden administration hit with demands for records on its anti-Israel proposal

It was only days ago that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote in a report at the American Center for Law and Justice where he works that the Biden administration is "taking steps within the State Department to undermine Israel's democratic legitimacy."

He explained Biden launched an agenda to undermine Israel, the leading democracy in the Middle East and America's staunchest ally on many issues.

He cited a "new grant opportunity, with potential funding of up to $1 million, to 'strengthen accountability and human rights in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza.'" And he explained, "As innocuous as that sounds, the reality is the State Department is going to use your taxpayer dollars to support work which slanders Israel and falsely paints it as an apartheid state."

Now the ACLJ is confirming that it's doing something on the issue.

TRENDING: During meeting about vaccine discrimination, man in 'We the People' shirt handcuffed, hauled out

The organization confirmed it has filed two Freedom of Information Act record demands to Biden managers for their "unconscionable actions against the Jewish state."

"Words matter, but actions speak louder than words. The state of Israel has long been America’s strongest ally in the Middle East. But now the Biden administration seems committed to appeasing Israel’s enemies. We will not stand by and let it happen," the organization reported.

The organization reported America's leaders have stood in support of Israel – until Joe Biden.

He, the organization explains, "Seems bent on isolating and delegitimizing the Jewish state, bowing instead to the antisemitic powers around the world, and even within the halls of our own Senate and House of Representatives."

Is the Biden administration trying to undermine Israel's democratic legitimacy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It's not that Israel hasn't been targeted before, the ACLJ reported, including by the International Criminal Court which wanted to investigated Israelis for "crimes" against Palestinians while those Palestinians have been firing rockets at Israel, even striking a school.

"Now we find ourselves having to take action to defend America’s longstanding ally from our own president and his team. It’s disgraceful," explained the report from the ACLJ's Jordan Sekulow.

While President Trump helped facilitate historic peace deals, called the Abraham Accords, with Israel's Arab neighbors, Biden, within a month in office, informed Congress "of his plans to distribute $125 million in U.S. taxpayer-funded aid to the terrorist-funding Palestinian Authority to reportedly 'regain their 'trust and goodwill' after the Trump-era cuts.'"

But that money, the ACLJ reported, is destined for the Palestinian pay-for-slay program to incentivize terror attacks and reward murderers who kill Israeli – and even American – citizens, the organization charged.

"Now the Biden administration is offering what amounts to a bounty for the PA or any other antisemitic organization or government to drum up new charges of human rights violations against Israel. And of course, as usual, any demonstrable validity of said violations is optional at best," Jordan explained.

He cited reports on the "$1 million" offered to groups "to investigate alleged human rights abuses in Israel…"

Sekulow said his group asked the State Department for all records about that program, and "how the decision to incentivize Israel’s accusers was made, going as far back as January 20, 2021 – the date of President Biden’s inauguration."

The report suggested Biden's interest in destabilizing Israel is "to appease Iran, the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the world, which paints the words 'Israel must be destroyed' on the sides of its ballistic missiles."

That would all be part of Biden's attempts to revive the so-called Iran nuclear deal created under Barack Obama and killed by President Trump.

The ACLJ said it also is demanding details of Biden's proposed plan to take the terrorists of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps off the international terrorist list.

"It would be hard to imagine a time when the policy of a sitting U.S. president would be to proactively appease a terrorist organization or a government that funds terror, intimidation, and antisemitism – especially if the end-goal is another foolish agreement that would give Iran everything it wants, including the ability to develop nuclear weapons that it will likely use against Israel, and give the United States nothing of value in return," he said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!