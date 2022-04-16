Biden administration resumes oil and gas leases on federal lands as gasoline prices soar

(FOX NEWS) – The Department of Interior announced Friday that it will resume the sale of oil and gas leases on federal land beginning next week.

The Bureau of Land Management will begin issuing final environmental assessments and sale notices on Monday for future oil and gas projects and will offer for lease "approximately 173 parcels on roughly 144,000 acres, an 80 percent reduction from the acreage originally nominated," BLM stated.

The move comes as President Biden faces gasoline price hikes and soaring inflation, each of which could prove politically catastrophic. Biden had said during the campaign that he wanted to end such leases and put a moratorium on them the first day of his presidency.

