Biden blasted for decision to run rampant on abortion

A newsletter from Liberty Counsel, one of leading teams of pro-life lawyers who fight abortion in America, is warning taxpayers and voters that Joe Biden has an agenda that includes a demand for another $1.1 billion in taxes "toward the killing of innocent unborn children."

The report explained Congress will meet in June to talk about the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and Biden already has is "pro-death radical agenda" wish list.

Those items include the killing of the Hyde Amendment that bans federal funding for abortion, including insurance plans that include abortion, a factor that "has been America's most effective pro-life public policy."

Then Biden wants to kill the Dornan Amendment, which prevents appropriated money from paying for abortions for women in Washington, D.C.'s Medicaid.

"Without this protection, D.C. taxpayer dollars could pay for an estimated 1,400-1,500 abortions every year.

Biden also wants boosted funding for contraceptives, such as abortion pills, and he wants to increase the money for Title X family planning to $400 million, allowing grants to go to abortion businesses.

This was one of the programs through which Planned Parenthood got tens of millions of dollars annually when the rule previously was in place, the report said.

Biden also wants to increase funding for the "Teen Pregnancy Prevention" program to $111 million, which "has been a funding stream for Planned Parenthood" even though that organization's programs have proven "ineffective at reducing teen pregnancy, STDs, and risky behavior…"

He also wants more money for the United Nations Population Fund – up to $56 million – to pay for China's population control program that uses forced abortions, forced sterilizations and other coercive strategies.

Biden also demands to "advance sexual and reproductive health and rights," a common term for abortion, by boosting funding for the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund.

Liberty Counsel Chairman Mat Staver said, "Shamefully, Joe Biden wants to increase taxpayer funding of the killing of innocent children. The legacy of Biden, Kamala Harris, and Xavier Becerra is one of death and human genocide with much blood on their hands."

Meanwhile, some 70 congressional Republicans have written to the Department of Justice insisting on an investigation into the deaths of 115 unborn babies whose remains were recovered on March 25 from Washington Surgi-Clinic on F Street Northwest in Washington.

Liberty Counsel reported three physicians associated with the Charlotte Lozier Institute have reviewed the photographs and video of the five largest aborted babies and stated publicly that appear to be victims of partial-birth abortion or infanticide.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, sent a letter signed by 23 senators and 46 representatives to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the Department of Justice investigate the deaths of these babies whose may have undergone unlawful partial-birth abortions or possibly infanticide, Liberty Counsel explained.

They said, in the letter, "We are gravely concerned by allegations brought forward that suggest a preborn baby underwent a partial birth abortion at the Washington Surgi-Clinic in Washington, D.C. We demand that you conduct a comprehensive investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of each preborn baby. Alongside passage of the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act of 2003, Congress declared that ‘a moral, medical, and ethical consensus exists that the practice of performing a partial-birth abortion … is a gruesome and inhumane procedure that is never medically necessary and should be prohibited….We formally request that you direct the appropriate personnel at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate whether these preborn babies were aborted in violation of federal law.'"

