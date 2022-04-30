A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money PoliticsWND MONEY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden canceling student debt would make inflation worse, experts warn

'An extremely appealing political talking point, but it is not good policy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 2:24pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – The inflation crisis in the U.S. will only worsen if President Biden cancels large swaths of student debt, experts warn. Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), warned that student "debt cancellation may be an extremely appealing political talking point, but it is not good policy."

"It is costly, inflationary, poorly targeted, and fails to address the root problems in our higher education financing system," MacGuineas said in a statement Thursday. "Full debt cancellation would be a massive hand-out to rich doctors and lawyers, would worsen our inflation crisis, and would cost almost as much as the entire 2017 tax cuts."

"Even partial debt cancellation would be costly, regressive, and inflationary," she continued. "Forgiving $10,000 per person of debt would cost as much as universal pre-K or a full extension of the expanded ACA subsidies."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New magnet facility breaks ground in Texas to address supply chain, China dependence
Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'
Biden canceling student debt would make inflation worse, experts warn
How Biden's oil-leasing agenda falls short
Engineers make portable desalinization device
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×