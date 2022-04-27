Biden is clueless about the fentanyl nightmare – like everything else

Fentanyl has killed 106,854 people over the course of a year ending in November 2021, according to the CDC. That's the No. 1 killer for those between the ages of 18 and 45. Since the fiscal year ended in November, we now have another six month period that will prove 2022 will be another nightmare.

Expect another banner year when fentanyl overdose deaths double.

Why?

Because of Joe Biden. It's the quiet epidemic taking place on his watch. Fentanyl deaths have increased thanks to Biden's policies of open human trafficking over the southern border. The drug cartels, allies of Biden in illegally allowing an estimated 2.5 million migrants to enter America in 18 months, also traffic in the fentanyl poison.

We expect four times more fentanyl flowing across the United States-Mexico border over the next six months.

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Mark Dunbar of the Murrieta Station, in Southern California, noted that the level of fentanyl seizures has skyrocketed in the last year.

"Across sectors, we're seeing the amount of fentanyl coming across the border almost doubling," Dunbar said recently at the inaugural meeting of a congressional caucus dedicated to the crisis. "What we're seeing coming across is equal to the amount of Americans who are dying from it in the U.S."

In 2020, 4,800 pounds of fentanyl were seized. By 2021, which represents most of Biden's first year in office, fentanyl seizures skyrocketed to a staggering 11,200 pounds.

As Dunbar noted, fentanyl is primarily flown into Mexico from China before the Mexican drug cartels then traffic large quantities across the southern border. Only a fraction of the fentanyl trafficked across the border is seized by the Department of Homeland Security.

"For cartels, it is all about making money," Dunbar said. Billions of dollars!

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who also attended the caucus launch, said the fentanyl seizures in his community – less than 120 miles from the border – "have been astronomical," suggesting the increase can be traced back to when Joe Biden took the oath of office.

Drug Enforcement Administration official Anne Milgram said this month that there was enough fentanyl trafficked into American communities last year, via the border, "to kill every American" citizen.

Now let me tell you why Biden is solely responsible for this holocaust.

Because he's not lifting a finger to control the cartels, open-border immigration and the national crime wave they cause. They are NOT unrelated – whether he knows it or not.

Biden hasn't held a press conference yet on what he plans to do about the fentanyl crisis – the latest one we've experienced at his hands. He's not mentioned a word about it in any venue!

But, don't worry. Joe has a plan. Even though he's not yet uttered a word about this unexpected death spiral happening in the country, his heath specialist have. You'll never guess what the administration's plan is.

It's called the same thing over and over and expecting the same results.

The administration is sticking to its plan for "harm reduction."

That means increasing access to clean needles, fentanyl test strips and naloxone. Clean needles, they say, help reduce the spread of disease. Fentanyl test strips enable drug users to check if they are about to consume this powerful opioid that can shut down breathing in seconds. Naloxone is a drug that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

In other words, they are applying the same Band-Aid that they are recommending to big cities.

"The most important action we can take to save lives, right now, is to have naloxone in the hands of everyone who needs it without fear or judgment," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

"Harm reduction" is one of four policies the Biden administration says must be immediately implemented to address the record high number of overdose deaths.

Unbelievable!

They're treating it like it's any other drug crisis!

Clean needles and test strips and a new drug.

This fentanyl catastrophe should be one of the first articles of impeachment facing Biden come November.

