Biden dumps Title 42: Get ready for even more illegals

As I listened to the radio network news an hour or so ago, the main story was that hundreds, possibly several thousand, immigrants from Ukraine are nearing the U.S. border with Mexico, waiting for their chance to get into our country.

Trust me, this is not an April Fool's Day joke. It's just one more incident that shows how we have lost control of our southern border and that President Biden and his administration have done nothing to rectify the situation. In fact, they are making it worse.

Not only do we deal with people from the Southern Hemisphere wanting in, but literally, there are people from more than a hundred countries all across the world who are getting in line, hoping for the U.S. freebies.

Americans in border states as well as interior states are feeling the effect of these illegals being allowed into their territory, and they have no control over it. It's reported that Biden officials admit that about half a million illegals show up at the border monthly.

"Showing up" is one thing – getting across the border and into the interior of the United States is another – and that is exactly what is happening on a regular basis.

It seems that the Biden administration is quite happy with that, according to their own figures. The latest report shows that immigration arrests dropped nearly 49% from the previous year, while the number of people apprehended who had committed "aggravated felonies" nearly doubled.

Total deportations fell to the lowest in history. This reflects a departure from Donald Trump, who wanted ICE to deport anyone in the country illegally regardless of circumstances.

Biden is being criticized by those who believe he has encouraged illegal immigration. Indeed, Mark Morgan says the president has "turned the United States into a sanctuary country, plain and simple." Morgan is now with the Heritage Foundation. He was acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Trump.

There's a big change coming up, and Biden is taking heat for it.

It's the CDC's Title 42 emergency COVID-19 order. It allows Border Patrol agents to return Mexican and Central American migrants to Mexico without accepting asylum petitions. It takes about two hours to process them.

It's reported by news sources that Biden has said he he will drop Title 42 on May 23. The provision was used by Trump to expel illegals during the COVID epidemic. It's estimated that border crossing could triple when those restrictions are lifted. Reportedly, 170,000 illegals are already waiting to cross the border.

The Border Patrol reports that it encountered nearly 2 million illegals last year, but in the first three months of this year, that total is more than 1 million!

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in her recent briefing, "We have every expectation that when the CDC ultimately decides it's appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border."

ICE was warned to prepare for illegal border crossing to triple. It's expected that migrant flows will be 18,000 people a day – meaning more than 500,000 a month.

Not surprisingly, Republicans are more than upset with what is transpiring at the border. Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz said in a video that the Democrats are "turning a blind eye to the southern border crisis."

Said Cruz, "We are seeing a human rights catastrophe; we are seeing a public health catastrophe; we are seeing a crime and national security catastrophe."

Later in the video he said he's asked Senate Democrats to come to the border to see the problems, and that "not one of them is willing to do it.

"They're literally turning a blind eye, and they're counting on the corporate media to cover it up."

Judging by the figures, it's hard to ignore the issue. Data from the Bureau of Prisons shows that one in five inmates is foreign born – some 40,000 – 21% of the total criminal population.

The cost to Americans for these inmates is about $1.4 billion annually.

It's one thing to look at total numbers, but it's another to look at what they are doing to our country. Illegals crossing the border are bringing thousands of dollars of drugs into the country – one, fentanyl, in quantities to kill millions of Americans.

But that's not the only one. Meth is another drug trafficked into the country, and it is killing Americans at pace we do not acknowledge.

It's estimated that those two drugs killed some 105,752 Americans in 2021.

How many is too many?

Human trafficking is another problem – women for sex and children for abuse. It's an ongoing problem and one the Biden administration has not addressed.

And then there's the movement of illegal weapons across the border – another issue that needs to be addressed.

With Biden ending Title 42 on May 23, it's acknowledged there will be an increase in illegals crossing the border, and border authorities are pleading with the Pentagon for aid – to mobilize the Army to help handle the problem.

But, so far it's only "zzzzzzzz" from Washington.

