Biden family corruption: Never underestimate the power of blackmail

The Hunter Biden coverup continues to unravel and, as it does, questions about the president's involvement become harder to dodge. Hunter's nefarious dealings with what at the time was China's largest energy company, CEFC, are well-documented, as are his questionable activities in Russia and Ukraine. The concept is known as influence peddling, a smarmy practice refined to an art form in "the swamp."

Hunter Biden's "take" from Russia while his father was vice president was reportedly at least $3.5 million, for which he did nothing but be Joe Biden's son. Now, Joe Biden is president of the United States and is directly accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and genocide in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The possibility of blackmail is undeniable.

Hunter Biden never provided any substantive service to his foreign patrons. He was widely known to be a spoiled, profligate son of privilege. All Hunter Biden ever peddled to China, Russia and Ukraine was access to his father, then vice president of the U.S. Hunter not only compromised his father but set him up for blackmail.

Now, as president, Joe Biden is in the unenviable position of having to stand up to two enemies – Russia and China – who likely have evidence damaging to his presidency. Neither Russia nor China have yet publicly released information damning to Joe Biden. This may be because they want him – hapless, easily manipulated and cognitively challenged – right where he is: in the White House. His replacement, Vice President Kamala Harris, could be even more difficult to control.

There already appears to be sufficient evidence against Hunter Biden to convict him of what is likely to be illegal influence peddling – but what about Joe? Did Joe Biden use his position as vice president to arrange lucrative business deals for his hapless, drug-abusing, sex-addicted son? Is our president compromised by his actions on behalf of Hunter and his brother James?

The mainstream media refuse to acknowledge the elephant in the room: Was Joe Biden actually part of Hunter's deals? Is he the "big guy" mentioned in the now infamous email of May 13, 2017, authored by James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR? This email contains a line that may eventually open the Pandora's box of "Bidengate." It reads: "10 held by H for the big guy?" There is little doubt the "H" mentioned in the May 13 email is Hunter and the "10" refers to $10 million. It is difficult to draw any conclusion other than the "big guy" is Joe Biden.

As you contemplate the questions we raise and the mainstream media's continued denial of Joe Biden's involvement in his son's treacherous dealings with foreign governments, consider one more question: How did a lifelong politician who often claimed to be the "poorest man in the United States Senate" suddenly become a multimillionaire on the vice president's salary, which in 2017 was $230,700?

Unless the Biden administration's Justice Department quashes the investigation being conducted by John Durham, the questions we raise will eventually be answered. In the meantime, our advice for Americans who want to know the truth behind this sordid scandal is simple: Never underestimate the power of blackmail. Foreign governments – the Chinese Communist Party in particular – are masters at using blackmail to gain influence and hold people in positions of power hostage.

Consider the words of Christopher Wray, director of the FBI, speaking to the Hudson Institute in July 2020: "… China uses a diverse range of sophisticated techniques – everything from cyber intrusions to corrupting trusted insiders" to gain influence. Wray goes on to say blackmail is one of the CCP's favorite tactics for corrupting powerful insiders. Is the Biden family corrupt?

