A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden 'I Did That' gas stickers appear all over Australia

Oil giant BP issued fine to gas station over the criticism

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 1:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(DAILY TELEGRAPH UK) – An anti-Biden trend has kicked off amid increasing frustration over a perceived lack of government action with Americans fitting stickers to fuel pumps depicting the US president claiming responsibility for the high gas prices. “I did that,” the stickers read.

Gas currently costs upwards of $US4 per gallon, but this time last year Americans were paying just $US2.90 for the same volume.

Oil giant BP has issued a fine to a gas station over a sticker critical of Joe Biden. A service station owner from Wisconsin told Sky News Australia she was slapped with a $US400 fine from BP over the stickers customers have been attaching to pumps.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Pope Francis tackles climate change with Council of Cardinals
From now on, Disney will remain quiet about politics, report says
Virginia congregation leaving United Methodist Church over LGBT debate
Holocaust memory part of Jews' DNA, passed from generation to generation
Tiger Woods won't tie knot without prenup
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×