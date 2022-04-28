Biden 'I Did That' gas stickers appear all over Australia

(DAILY TELEGRAPH UK) – An anti-Biden trend has kicked off amid increasing frustration over a perceived lack of government action with Americans fitting stickers to fuel pumps depicting the US president claiming responsibility for the high gas prices. “I did that,” the stickers read.

Gas currently costs upwards of $US4 per gallon, but this time last year Americans were paying just $US2.90 for the same volume.

Oil giant BP has issued a fine to a gas station over a sticker critical of Joe Biden. A service station owner from Wisconsin told Sky News Australia she was slapped with a $US400 fine from BP over the stickers customers have been attaching to pumps.

