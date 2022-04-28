A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden goes 'off script' to tell teachers kids are 'yours when you're in the classroom'

'They're not somebody else's children'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:38pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – While speaking at a White House event for National and State Teachers of the Year, Joe Biden told those gathered that children don’t belong to parents when they are in the classroom, and instead are the property of teachers.

Biden addressed recent efforts in Florida and elsewhere to keep sexualisation, gender theory and critical race theory out of classrooms, declaring that teachers should not be “the target of the culture wars.”

Before he went on to make the creepy comments, Biden admitted that he ‘wasn’t supposed to be speaking’ and was going “off script” much to the concern of his staff.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Student committed suicide after bullying over vaccination status
Asian-American Ivy League enrollment has lagged demographic growth
Climate alarmism posing as science education for children
School cancels support of children's charity after 1 complaint about homophobia
Biden goes 'off script' to tell teachers kids are 'yours when you're in the classroom'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×