Biden implementing government program to recruit Dem voters

During the 2020 elections, Mark Zuckerberg used his immense wealth, essentially, to buy the election for Joe Biden, an analysis has confirmed.
He turned over some $420 million to local elections officials often with instructions for them to recruit voters from Democrat-influenced regions.
Advertisement - story continues below
Already, charges have been requested in Wisconsin because state law there bans state officials from doing anything to recruit voters.
But overall, the concept is what Biden wanted when Democrats in Congress proposed their elections-takeover plan, a plan that has yet to succeed.
TRENDING: Church's woke spin on lent includes 'fasting from whiteness,' music based on Native American traditions
But Biden is moving on that agenda point anyway, according to a report in the Federalist.
It is Tarren Bragdon, Foundation for Government Accountability, who explained that Biden is trying to demand that federal agencies "work with partisan private groups to strategically boost voter turnout in areas that would benefit Democrats."
Advertisement - story continues below
Bragdon explained, "After failing to pass federal legislation to federalize control of the elections through Congress, and after states passed election integrity bills of their own, the president is attempting a very quiet federal election takeover using an executive order to redirect federal tax dollars toward identifying new voting blocs who are expected to heavily support Democratic candidates."
It was a year ago that Biden unleashed Executive Order 14019, "which demanded more than a dozen federal agencies to register new voters and 'promote voter participation.' The list of agencies ranged from the Department of Education to the Department of Homeland Security," the report explained.
In doing so, Biden "is hiding an effort to require federal agencies to work with partisan private groups to strategically boost voter turnout in areas that would benefit Democrats. This order tips the scales to favor one party at every level of our representative democracy."
"This is like the 'Zuckerbucks' scandal that funneled millions of private dollars into Democrat-favored districts during the 2020 election. But rather than Facebook’s founder funding it, taxpayers would," the report said.
"As state legislatures pass election integrity laws to make sure the Zuckerberg scandal will never happen again, President Biden is taking action to ensure it will happen again and on an even bigger scale in Democrat strongholds," the report said.
Advertisement - story continues below
The order, in fact, takes federal agencies where they've not gone before. It orders them to be "promoting voter registration and voter participation" even though that's far beyond their stated missions.
Further, efforts to track down exactly what is going on have "hit dead ends."
What has been released is that the government wants to be "increasing civic engagement," and the various plans all appear to "open the door to partisan electioneering run by the federal government," the report said.
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]scenter.org.
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]