Watch: Biden, Kamala get mercilessly mocked in delicious TV skit

Joe Biden's "senior moments" have become commonplace during his presidency, his verbal gaffes and blunders and even one time when he struck off across the White House lawn while the Secret Service frantically tried to direct him to the building itself.
But it's gone way beyond that now. Now he's a joke to a key Middle East power, Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement - story continues below
A Saudi TV station mocks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
pic.twitter.com/fh0otA77am
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022
TRENDING: Gen. Milley admits it 'certainly is possible' that Biden's Afghanistan debacle influenced Putin on Ukraine
The Washington Examiner has documented that the Middle East Broadcasting Center, which owns the comedy show Studio 22, aired a skit mocking both Biden and Kamala Harris.
Biden is portrayed as old and forgetful. And he falls asleep during a news conference, being poked awake by Harris, who repeatedly corrects him.
Advertisement - story continues below
She eventually drags him off stage.
The Examiner reported, "The video, which popped up on social media Tuesday morning, shows Biden and Harris walking onstage and appearing before photographers while Biden points to members of the crowd before walking away."
Harris has to walk him back onstage, and he says he's there to talk about the crisis in Spain – err Russia.
He awakes after dozing to talk about the president of China.
The Examiner explained, "The skit comes as tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia have risen. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have expressed concerns over attempts to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly refused to take a call from Biden seeking to have the oil-rich Middle Eastern country ramp up oil production in light of a U.S. ban on oil and gas from Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported in March."
Advertisement - story continues below
Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]