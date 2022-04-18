Biden planning Global COVID Summit to 'vaccinate the world'

Despite the failure of the COVID-19 vaccines to stop infection and transmission of the virus mid alarming safety signals, President Biden is calling on the world's political and private sector leaders to meet for a second COVID "summit" to "make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world."

The White House said in a statement Monday that the second second Global COVID-19 Summit will be held virtually May 12.

"The Summit will redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats."

The U.S., as the chair of the first summit last September, is co-hosting the upcoming meeting with Belize, as CARICOM (Caribbean Community) chair; Germany, holding the G7 presidency; Indonesia, holding the G20 presidency; and Senegal as African Union chair.

The summit, the White House said, will "redouble our collective efforts to end the acute phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for future health threats."

The hosts "are calling on world leaders, members of civil society, non-governmental organizations, philanthropists, and the private sector to make new commitments and bring solutions to vaccinate the world, save lives now, and build better health security — for everyone, everywhere."

The White House said the summit, among other "commitments," will emphasize "getting shots into arms" and "deploying tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations."

Meanwhile, CDC and U.K. government data have indicated that the COVID-19 vaccines not only are ineffective in preventing cases and transmission, they rapidly lose protection against severe illness or death while posing risks.

A newly published long-term study by the prestigious British journal The Lancet that followed up on participants in the Moderna and Pfizer trials found the vaccines had no effect on overall mortality.

Last month, a former adviser to the FDA commissioner who continues to serve in an oversight role said the agency is ignoring its requirement to disclose clear safety and efficacy problems with the COVID-19 vaccines. Also in March, an Army flight surgeon testified in federal court that she was ordered by high-level command not to discuss the controversy over Department of Defense data indicating a massive spike in serious injuries and illnesses among military personnel when the vaccines were rolled out in 2021. And, among many other safety signals, an analysis of CDC data by a former Wall Street executive an an insurance industry expert shows an alarming rise in excess deaths among Millennials over the past year amid the COVID vaccine rollout.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration released a briefing document that says the composition of the current COVID-19 vaccines might need to be changed to ensure high levels of protection.

