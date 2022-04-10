Biden told to 'reload brain' before 'shooting off mouth'

Joe Biden is being told to "reload" his brain before "shooting off" his mouth any more.

The blunt, and insulting, comment comes from the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms and it was over Biden's "shameless" exploitation of a tragic shooting in California just days ago.

Six people died and a dozen more were wounded in the attack in Sacramento, which happened just after 2 a.m. on a Sunday. Two brothers now are in custody.

MSN reported Dandrae Martin was arrested on Monday, and Smiley Martin, 27, who was injured when he was found at the scene, was under police observation in a hospital.

When his medical condition stabilizes he'll be booked into the jail, the report said.

While many of the details of the circumstances remain under investigation, Fox News did report yet a third person was arrested. Police identified that suspect as Daviyonne Dawson, 31, but he was named only on counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, not charges directly related to the shootings.

Biden, on learning of the tragedy, immediately launched into a renewal of his campaign for more gun control. He called for bans on all so-called "ghost guns" and demanded background checks for all gun sales.

"Biden’s response to the Sacramento killings is little more than a shell game," said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “He wants to ban ‘ghost guns’ without any evidence such a gun was involved. He wants to require background checks for all gun sales, but the individuals now in custody were prohibited persons who would never have undergone a background check in the first place.

"Biden wants to ban so-called ‘assault weapons and high-capacity magazines’ but police reports say they recovered an illegally-altered stolen handgun that fires like a machine gun, which is already illegal. He wants to repeal gun manufacturers’ protection from liability, which would have had no impact on stopping this violent act, and the president knows it," Gottlieb explained.

He noted the suspects are brothers, and "one had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. Both have been described as prohibited persons with criminal records, which means neither can legally possess a firearm. There are existing laws that already address this situation, yet Biden and many of his cronies are callously using this tragedy to advance an anti-gun-rights agenda with absolutely no relationship to the crime."

He said the president launched "an agenda he knows would not have made a difference" in the case, "while the rest of us are wondering why such people are out on the streets, possessing guns they shouldn’t have under existing laws."

He said, "That isn’t being disingenuous, it’s simply dishonest. The president needs to reload his brain before shooting off his mouth."

Reports on the mayhem reveal that more than 100 shell casings were recovered, and video showed people running down the street as bangs, like the sounds of gunfire, were in the background.

The victims were identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.

The Sacramento Bee reported the suspects have criminal records, and it's thought that the shooting involved exchanges between "multiple shooters."

Police also said the potentials suspects are "validated gang members."

