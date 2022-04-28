Biden's 'brain just broke,' report charges, and video shows what happened

Joe Biden's brain "broke" during a news conference on his plans to deal with Russia, and the wealthy Russians who have "luxury homes" like Biden's multiple residences.

That's according to a report from Twitchy, which accompanied its report with a video from Townhall.com that showed exactly what happened.

Biden, who has a longstanding reputation of verbal gaffes, flubs and fumbles, ran into "kleptocracy" on the teleprompter and failed.

He said, "That will enhance our underlying effort to accommodate the Russian oligarchs and make sure we take their take their ill begotten gains. Huh. We're going to accommodate them. We're gonna seize their yachts, their luxury homes and other ill begotten gains of Putin's kleptocruk uk, ... uh, yeah. … kleptocracy. klep, the guys who are the kleptocracies. Heh heh heh. But these are bad guys."

The report described Biden as being "short-circuited" during his demand of Congress to supply another $33 billion for Ukraine.

The report said, "Having solved all domestic problems, President Biden today announced that he's seeking over $30 billion more to send to Ukraine."

Jim Hanson, the executive director of America Matters, said, "America deserves better."

America deserves better https://t.co/IqGkTJi2Ds — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 28, 2022

The second part of the triumvirate who make up the most powerful people in Washington, D.C., these days, Kamala Harris, has been spectacularly unsuccessful at the assignments Biden has given her – from working on the border crisis to shepherding the Democrats' elections takeover plan through Congress.

She also has been accused of running a disrupted office, as about a dozen of her staffers already have quit – a little more than a year into the Biden administration's tenure.

Those two have been publicly mocked by Saudia Arabia, which released a skit where "Harris" constantly corrects "Biden," who falls asleep while speaking.

Meanwhile, the third most powerful Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, generated her own controversy this week.

Twitchy also posted a video of her, under the headline: "'Stroke? Drunk? You decide': Nancy Pelosi nearly takes flight waving arms around babbling about Republicans and hats (no, really, watch)"

Pelosi: "Do you know what the Republican response was? 'Hold onto your hat that you don't have on.'" pic.twitter.com/ZbTPILNIvo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

The report said, "You can always tell when Nancy Pelosi is either lost or lying, her arms start a’-flappin’. Seriously. There have been times when we thought she might actually take flight."

The editor added a comment: "Third in line to the presidency, you guys, behind Pudding Brain Biden and Kamala ‘picked for her sex and color’ Harris. This is the stuff that keeps this editor up at night."

WND also recently reported on another aging Democrat in Washington whose faculties are suspect now.

The claims against Sen. Dianne Feinstein came from her own Democrat colleagues.

The San Francisco Chronicle bluntly wrote, "Colleagues worry Dianne Feinstein is now mentally unfit to serve, citing recent interactions."

The report said it was based on comments from one state lawmaker, four federal lawmakers and three former staffers.

They said, the report confirmed, "they are concerned California Sen. Dianne Feinstein … can no longer fulfill her job duties without her staff doing much of the work."

In fact, some lawmakers reported "they had to reintroduce themselves to Feinstein multiple times during an interaction that lasted several hours."

And instead of addressing policy, the 88-year-old Feinstein repeated small-talk questions, without any "apparent recognition the two had already had a similar conversation."

The Chronicle reported, "The episode was so unnerving that the lawmaker — who spoke to The Chronicle on condition they not be identified because of the sensitivity of the topic — began raising concerns with colleagues to see if some kind of intervention to persuade Feinstein to retire was possible."

Her term right now is supposed to run through the end of 2024.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., later confirmed he'd had some discussions with Feinstein, but he was keeping those to himself.

