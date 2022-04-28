Blasphemy! 'If Jesus was alive today, he would be called a groomer'

Matthew Dowd on MSNBC during Holy Week: "If Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be called a groomer."

Dowd was the chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign. Are you surprised? Of course you're not. He's a raging liberal, a Democrat and looking for something cute to say on MSNBC.

"'If Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be called a groomer." I thought I had heard it all!

First of all, Jesus is alive – and He would never be called a "groomer." He would be called a lot of things – Savior, Redeemer, Bread of Life, Lord, Creator of All Things, Son of the Living God, Beloved Son, Holy One of Israel, Wonderful, Counsellor, the Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Price of Peace, King of Kings, the Alpha and Omega, Master, King of the Jews, High Priest, Prophet, Teacher, Mediator, Judge, Lamb of God, Good Shepherd, the Word, the Fountain of Living Waters, the Rock, the Messiah, the Branch, the Bridegroom, the Lion of the Tribe of Judah, the Bright and Morning Star, I AM, Son of Man, The Way, the Truth and the Life and the King of Israel.

But not a groomer.

TRENDING: 3 things NOT to do on Yom HaShoah

It's so degrading. It's blasphemy.

What was Dowd talking about?

He was playing to his audience – a most disturbed one at that.

Here's the whole context, if you could call it that. "The Easter holidays, the entire message of the Gospels of the Easter holidays was 'Love one another,'" Dowd began. "And I have said this before, and I'll say it again: If Jesus Christ was alive today, he would be called a groomer. He would be called woke. And he would be called a socialist, if he was alive today."

He's said it before. He must think it is worth saying twice.

"If he was speaking the message he spoke in the Gospels today about treating everybody with dignity – Jesus Christ hung around with prostitutes and tax collectors. He was nailed to a cross because he spoke on behalf of the most marginalized people in the Middle East," Dowd continued.

"And the idea that a certain segment of the population has tried to capture the faith and corrupt a message that I [may have been] a follower of since I was baptized and was confirmed and served on the altar in the course of this, is something I think all of us – it's not just people of faith, but whether Christian, Hindu, Buddhist, or don't have a faith, the message of 'love conquers hate' is a message we should be pushing, but especially Christians in the country that can't stand what happened to our faith," Dowd concluded.

And that's all he said, incoherently.

What does it mean?

Dowd was really upset and this was meant as his response to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing the "Parental Rights in Education" bill into law, which has been dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by left-wing activists.

The law bans pre-K through third-grade teachers from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill also allows parents to sue school districts if the policy is violated. Proponents of the pro-parental control law say the bill gives decision-making power back to the parents.

The word "gay" is not used in the bill. Neither is "groomer."

But Dowd's mind – as well as those of his political ilk – goes there.

Where do you think all of our educators' minds, and the MSNBC crowd, and the Democrats' minds go?

This is sick. It's twisted.

Thank goodness for people like Ron DeSantis. I don't think sexual-deviance propaganda is appropriate for fourth, fifth or sixth-grade students – or even high-schoolers.

And as for Jesus being a socialist, I would suggest Dowd read His parable about the talents in Matthew 25:14-30. That should be edifying for him. But why cast pearls before swine?

Was Jesus woke? I don't think so.

