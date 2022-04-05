A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
BLM bought $6 million Los Angeles mansion with donor money: Report

Then maneuvered to keep the purchase a secret

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 5, 2022 at 6:25pm
Patrisse Cullors records herself baking inside BLM's $6 million Los Angeles mansion in a video posted on her personal YouTube channel on April 26, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- The national Black Lives Matter group purchased a $6 million mansion in a Los Angeles neighborhood with donor cash in October 2020 and then maneuvered to keep the purchase a secret, according to a report Monday.

BLM Global Network Foundation used a man with close business ties to the charity's co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, to purchase the luxury mansion with the charity's cash resources, according to a report by New York magazine. The property purchase came just two weeks after BLM received a $66.5 million cash infusion from its former fiscal sponsor on Oct. 6, 2020.

Six days after Dyane Pascall purchased the Studio City mansion in cash, he transferred the property's deed to an LLC apparently named after the property's address, public records show.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
