BLM leaders are calling shots on social-media censorship, report says

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) leaders reportedly used their influence with social media platforms to censor reporting on the organization’s financial activities, according to New York Magazine.
Internal communications from a group chat called “BLM Security Hub,” which reportedly included members from BLMGNF and consulting firms with connections to the organization, appeared to show the foundation’s efforts to use its connections to push social media networks to remove negative content about the group, according to New York Magazine.
The “BLM Security Hub” chat reportedly included members from Janaya and Patrisse Consulting, a firm owned by former BLMGNF executive director Patrisse Cullors and her spouse, and Bowers Consulting, owned by Shalomyah Bowers, BLMGNF’s deputy executive director, New York Magazine reported.
Facebook currently does not allow users to share a 2021 New York Post article on former executive director of BLMGNF Patrisse Cullors’ spree of million-dollar real estate purchases, according to New York Magazine. Facebook parent-company Meta said the article violates community standards.
The purported efforts to stifle criticism of BLMGNF on social media platforms come amid a flood of reporting on the organization’s finances over the last two years. Washington and California banned the group from fundraising statewide after The Washington Examiner reported Feb. 2 that no one had been in charge of the non-profit’s $60 million bankroll since May 2021.
Cullors was caught funneling business to a company run by the father of her child, purchasing millions of dollars’ worth of houses and reportedly using a mansion BLMGNF secretly bought for $6 million to record videos for her personal YouTube channel, New York Magazine reported.
Facebook and BLMGNF did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
