'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

It's one of the most famous events in all of the Bible, prominently featured in both the Old and New Testaments.

Passover broadcasts the message of rescuing people from the death penalty through the slaying of a lamb, whom Christians believe represents Jesus Christ, called the Lamb of God.

But as millions of believers across the globe commemorate the annual event this year, there are some intriguing aspects to the original Passover that many may have overlooked or never understood.

"The original event involving Moses leading the Israelites out of Egypt is quite famous, but there are numerous hidden nuggets that are bursting with new life when they're understood at the Spirit level," says author Joe Kovacs, who examines Passover in depth in his brand-new best-seller, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

"We need to remember that Jesus only taught people in parables, and 'without a parable He did not speak'" (Matthew 13:34 NKJV).

"That means everything is a parable, in addition to the actual historical event taking place."

Kovacs says one of the verses which people may read over quickly without giving it much thought is Exodus 12:30, which states:

"And there was a loud wailing throughout Egypt because there wasn't a house without someone dead" (CSB).

The author stresses while this physical event did happen thousands of years ago, this single sentence is broadcasting an additional message for all time periods.

"The loud wailing throughout Egypt represents everyone's painful time here in the flesh," says Kovacs. "The word Egypt, which is 'Mizraim' in Hebrew, means pretty much what it sounds like in English: MISERY. We all experience a lot of misery, pain, anguish and weeping in the darkness of the flesh in which we're currently held in captivity."

"The fact that the story mentions every house had someone dead is also saying something extremely important on the higher level of God speed. Because every single person in the physical world is already spiritually dead in the sight of God! Our house is our own body, and we all live in this 'body of death,' as the apostle Paul called it in Romans 7:24.

"We need to make our personal Exodus out of Egypt, out of this dark place of misery, out of our dead house, out of our dead physical body, out of our sinful self, and live forever with God."

Another verse that many people often overlook is Exodus 12:22, which states: "None of you shall go out at the door of his house until the morning" (KJV).

"When our eyes and ears are opened to God's Spirit, understanding this on the parable level becomes quite simple," says Kovacs.

"Because our house is our own physical body, our literal daily dwelling place, this verse is telling us that we won't be exiting our body during this spiritual night time in which we dwell in the flesh. We will leave our house, our body of flesh, when the morning light, who is Jesus Himself, returns. Remember that Jesus calls Himself 'the bright and morning star' (Revelation 22:16 KJV). It is in the morning, when the light overcomes the darkness, that we exit our current house and become the 'children of light.' (1 Thessaloniabns 5:5 KJV)."

"This is why Exodus 12:10 says of the lamb itself, 'You must not leave any of it until morning.' (CSB) Because there won't be any of the flesh left when the morning comes! People's physical bodies will be completely transformed, finally reaching their eternally alive Spirit state once the morning light returns!"

Yet another hidden gem lies in Exodus 12:38, stating: "Many other people went up with them, and also large droves of livestock, both flocks and herds" (NIV).

Kovacs explains, "When we remember that God is often 'declaring the end from the beginning' (Isaiah 46:10 KJV), telling us the conclusion of the story right from the start, it becomes obvious what's being said, because it deals with the very happy ending to mankind's story.

"Here's the translation: Many other people besides the Israelites also will be saved through the blood of the Passover and go up, as in being resurrected to eternal life. The mention of large numbers of livestock, flocks and herds merely repeats this fact, since animals symbolize people in Scripture, as Jesus even called His own followers 'lambs' and 'sheep.' And 'large droves,' at the parable level of God speed, suggest numbers that are so enormous, they're hard to grasp.

"So when we open our eyes to see and ears to hear the additional messages the Spirit of God has embedded in Scripture, the Good News is even more sensational than we already thought!"

