Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, Jenner blasts NCAA for caving to 'mob'

Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Caitlyn Jenner criticized the National College Athletic Association (NCAA) for allowing transgender athlete Lia Thomas to compete against female swimmers in a New York Post opinion column Saturday.

The NCAA failed to protect women and provide them equal opportunities by allowing males to compete against women, Jenner argued, and female athletes were largely unable to speak up due to “cancel culture” concerns. Jenner also characterized males competing in women’s sports as antithetical to the principles of athletic competition.

TRENDING: 'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

“The NCAA should have done the honorable thing to protect these women. It is their obligation to do so. Yet, the NCAA caved to the woke mob and refused to protect women, on all levels,” Jenner wrote.

Lia Thomas competed on the University of Pennsylvania men’s swim team for three years before transitioning to the opposite sex and switching to the women’s team. Thomas dominated women’s collegiate swimming at the national level during the 2021-2022 season, triggering rule changes from USA Swimming which were ignored by the NCAA.

Jenner, who won a gold medal in the Olympics while competing as a man, described the hard work and sacrifice that athletic excellence requires, explaining that Thomas’s female competitors had reached the pinnacle of their sport, only to be overshadowed.

Thomas should be able to live authentically, but so should the women competing against Thomas, Jenner argued.

“We must protect women’s sports. At all costs,” Jenner said. “What Lia has done, beating biological women to win a Division I national championship, is anathema to what sports represents and the spirit of competition.”

Jenner pointed to polling numbers showing broad national opposition to males competing in women’s sports and vowed to work with candidates and political action committees to protect women’s sports.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!