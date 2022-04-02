California Reparations Panel struggles to decide which African-Americans are eligible

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) – In California, the first reparations panel in the nation has spent two years trying to decide which African-Americans are eligible for reparations.

According to the Associated Press, the state’s panel on reparations, which was first created following a law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) in 2020, has been plagued with internal divisions over how many black Americans should receive financial compensation for alleged “racism.”

Since it was first fomed in June, some of the panel’s nine members have argued that only direct descendants of actual slaves prior to the Civil War should receive handouts, while others call for a more liberal distribution of funds to every black American. The warring factions led to the panel delaying its originally-planned vote last month.

