Pagan goddess statue dating back 4,500 years found in Gaza, says Hamas

Uncovered on what was important 'overland trade route for several civilizations'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:47pm
A stone statuette more than 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, April 25, 2022. (Courtesy photo)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- A stone statuette over 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess was discovered in the southern Gaza Strip, officials in Hamas announced Monday.

Carved out of limestone and 22 centimeters (8.6 inches) long, the 2500 BCE statuette was found by a farmer working his land in Khan Younis, according to the ministry of tourism and antiquities for Hamas, the terror group that rules Gaza.

“The statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat,” Jamal Abu Reda, in charge of antiquities at the ministry, said in a statement.

