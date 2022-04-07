Capitol Hill fox euthanized, tests positive for rabies

(FOX NEWS) – The tail of the wild Capitol fox that bit a congressman, a reporter and at least seven other people in Washington Tuesday came to an end after city health officials put it down and later confirmed it had been infected with the rabies virus.

Health officials in Washington, D.C., said the fox captured Tuesday, after reports of "aggressive" encounters around Capitol Hill, was an adult female. They captured its kits earlier this morning and were still looking into what to do with them.

"The fox responsible for nine confirmed bites on Capitol Hill yesterday was captured and humanely euthanized so that rabies testing may be done," a spokesperson for D.C. Health told Fox News Digital Wednesday.

