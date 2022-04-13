Cash rewards offered for sacrificing Passover lamb on Temple Mount

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- In an effort to encourage the Biblical commandment to sacrifice a Pascal lamb on Passover, the Chozrim Lahar (Return to the Temple Mount) organization is offering financial compensation for anyone who attempts to sacrifice a Pascal lamb on the Temple Mount.
Those attempting to even bring a lamb or goat as a sacrifice to the Temple Mount will likely get detained by the Israeli police with their animal confiscated. But anyone who gets arrested for making the effort will receive financial compensation of NIS 400 ($124) for getting arrested.
Advertisement - story continues below
If they get arrested with a lamb or kid, they will receive NIS 800 ($248). If they succeed in sacrificing a Pascal lamb, they will get NIS 10,000 ($3,103).
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]