CBS Earth Day poll: 'Climate change' dead last among nation's priorities

As Earth Day turned 53 on Friday and Joe Biden flew across the nation in his personal 747 to deliver remarks on the occasion, Americans ranked "climate change" as last among a selection of the nation's top priorities.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found the economy was the most pressing issue, followed by inflation, crime, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, immigration and climate change.

Fully 76% of the respondents said the economy should be a high priority and 73% said inflation. But only 39% ranked climate change among the top priorities.

When asked if "climate change" is a pressing issue that should be solved "right now," 49% said yes. But one year ago, the figure was 54%, representing a decline of 6% under President Biden, who has made climate change a top priority.

With issues like the economy & inflation, crime, and the war in Ukraine weighing most on Americans’ minds, the % who think climate change needs to be addressed right now has dipped some from one year ago. https://t.co/xnC4993y7Q pic.twitter.com/EsWIlQuTHJ — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) April 22, 2022

President Biden flew Thursday evening to Seattle, where he deliver Earth Day remarks Friday morning.

In a speech at Seattle's Seward Park, on Lake Washington, Biden declared "we're spending billions" to make military vehicles climate friendly.

"In the U.S. military, every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly. We're spending billions of dollars to do it," he said amid the highest inflation rate for consumers in 40 years.

See Biden's remarks:

In Seattle today, @JoeBiden says "we're spending billions" to make military vehicles climate friendly. This while American families are suffering under 8.5% inflation, and the average American household is spending $5,200 more on the same basket of good this year than last year https://t.co/sCFvMDsyFo — Caleb Heimlich (@CalebHeimlich) April 22, 2022

Earth Day co-founder Ira Einhorn was convicted of beating to death his former girlfriend and composting her body in a trunk found in his closet.

