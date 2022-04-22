A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

CBS Earth Day poll: 'Climate change' dead last among nation's priorities

Biden flies across country to tout 'billions' spent on 'climate-friendly' military vehicles

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published April 22, 2022 at 4:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

As Earth Day turned 53 on Friday and Joe Biden flew across the nation in his personal 747 to deliver remarks on the occasion, Americans ranked "climate change" as last among a selection of the nation's top priorities.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found the economy was the most pressing issue, followed by inflation, crime, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, immigration and climate change.

Fully 76% of the respondents said the economy should be a high priority and 73% said inflation. But only 39% ranked climate change among the top priorities.

When asked if "climate change" is a pressing issue that should be solved "right now," 49% said yes. But one year ago, the figure was 54%, representing a decline of 6% under President Biden, who has made climate change a top priority.

TRENDING: Move aside Joe: 26 states form border security 'strike force'

President Biden flew Thursday evening to Seattle, where he deliver Earth Day remarks Friday morning.

In a speech at Seattle's Seward Park, on Lake Washington, Biden declared "we're spending billions" to make military vehicles climate friendly.

Is climate change last among the nation's priorities?

"In the U.S. military, every vehicle is going to be climate-friendly. We're spending billions of dollars to do it," he said amid the highest inflation rate for consumers in 40 years.

See Biden's remarks:

Earth Day co-founder Ira Einhorn was convicted of beating to death his former girlfriend and composting her body in  a trunk found in his closet.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







Fauci: I corrected Trump on COVID ivermectin 'to maintain my integrity'
CBS Earth Day poll: 'Climate change' dead last among nation's priorities
Dr. Peter McCullough: Pilot's heart attack after COVID shot fits 'pattern'
Obama scolds unvaxxed: Hey, we 'clinically tested' shots on billions of people
Fauci: Judge 'superseded' CDC authority in mask ruling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×