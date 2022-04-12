'Who the hell is in charge?' Americans dump Disney as company goes 'woke'

The owners and managers of Disney, the onetime go-to company for children's entertainment, may have the right to go "woke," adopting an all-in transgender agenda.

But parents who have been paying the companies bills for years also have a right to cancel them.

And they are.

A new poll reveals 70% of respondents are less likely to do business with Disney, and instead will look for family-friendly alternatives.

TRENDING: The worst job in D.C.

The results are from Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group. The are from a survey April 5-8 of more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

"These numbers reveal clearly that 2022’s parent’s revolt movement is growing stronger every day. Parents are infuriated by the widespread leftists assault on their kids," explained Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action.

"Disney is about to learn that attempting to ideologically and sexually groom our children is a recipe for brand destruction, costing the company massively in both customers and revenue. Who in the hell is in charge at Disney?”

He added, "Our numbers also found that parents are actively seeking family-friendly alternatives to Disney, which is great news for our friends at The Daily Wire Kids, at Angel Studios, and for creators looking to capitalize on a massive marketplace opportunity to provide more than two-thirds of parents the family-friendly choices they’re looking for."

Will you boycott Disney because of its perverse sexual agenda? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The poll said 68.2% of American voters confirm they're less likely to support Disney after what one columnist called the company's "LGBTQ embrace."

That includes 57.2% who say they are "much" less likely.

The details of the polling show 48.2% of Democrats "say that recent revelations of Disney focusing on creating content to expose young children to sexual ideas makes them less likely to do business with Disney."

For independents, that number surges to 72.5%, and for GOP members, it's a nearly unanimous 85.3%.

At the same time, 69.1% said they are likely to support family-friend alternatives, including 45.1% very likely.

The breakdown in that category among political parties aligns with the earlier results: 58.6% percent of Democrats say they are likely to support family-friendly alternatives, and 72.1% percent of independents and 77.6% of Republicans agree.

Commentator Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner pointed out, "The poll follows several reports that Disney is open to exploring sexual issues and LGBTQ characters in its products."

He reported, "Just this week, a key Disney heir revealed that his child is transgender, and the firm’s CEO said that she is the 'mother of two queer children — one transgender child and one pansexual child.'"

Disney's political aggression was triggered by a Florida law that prevents indoctrination into sexually alternative lifestyles for young children in public schools.

Critics have derided it as a "Don't Say Gay" law although that is nowhere in the legislation that recently was signed into law.

The Daily Caller News Foundation recently reported that the company also now is helping employees and their children with sex change operations, those surgical procedures that are used to mutilate the healthy body parts of young children.

NEW: Disney has adopted a benefits program to assist employees and their minor children with “gender affirmation procedures.” This type of treatment typically includes puberty blockers, breast removal, and genital surgeries for “kids who are transitioning.” pic.twitter.com/a2zSSboe0S — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 7, 2022

Reports reveal that Disney is losing millions of subscribers to its offerings, and its stock price has plummeted.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!