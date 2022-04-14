China enforces Chinese language workshops on Tibetan parents to teach children

(TIBET NET) – The Chinese authorities are forcing Tibetan parents to attend workshops and classes to become well-versed in the Chinese language, according to a recent report. The workshops are part of the Chinese government’s language assimilation campaigns where Tibetan parents are being instructed to play a crucial role in teaching the Chinese language to their school-going children.
The new tactic demands strenuous efforts from the Tibetan parents, who are mostly nomads and farmers, in keeping up with the new classroom learning experience. More worrying is encouraging their children to speak in Chinese as part of their new responsibility to promote the Chinese language. It also required parents to keep up-to-date with the regulations and laws governing the language in their new role, the report said.
A report by the Tibet Watch confirmed that around 16 compulsory workshops for parents were held in a secondary school in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture from February to March this year. One of the workshops on 9 March, aims “not only to teach Chinese language but also reform [participants’] thoughts through Chinese education”, the report said citing a source. Parents were instructed to first learn and improve the “common” language very well, and then assist their children in language learning as part of their contribution to the ‘Chinese dream.’
