WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
China stops freight train traffic with North Korea

Concerns about spread of COVID-19 in border town of Dandong

WND News Services
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:06pm
(THE HORN NEWS) – China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong.

The countries had reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju in January following a two-year pause while the North imposed one of the world’s most restrictive pandemic border closures despite the strain on its broken economy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday the decision to suspend the freight services was taken “in light of the current epidemic situation in Dandong,” but he gave no other details.

Read the full story ›

