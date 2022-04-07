Chinese Communist Party drones tell Shanghai residents 'Control your soul's desire for freedom'

(VALIANT NEWS) – Video footage from the Chinese city of Shanghai shows government-operated drones telling residents to “control your soul’s desire for freedom” and “do not open the window or sing.”

Shanghai is home to some 26 million residents, and almost all of them are currently in Covid lockdown in accordance with the Chinese Communist Party’s policies, unable to leave their homes due to state-enforced quarantine.

Video footage that was posted to Chinese social media website Weibo this week shows government drones flying outside residents’ windows at night, broadcasting public service messages via loudspeaker. Other videos show “robot dogs” patrolling the streets, ordering residents to comply via strapped-on megaphones.

