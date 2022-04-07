A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Chinese Communist Party drones tell Shanghai residents 'Control your soul's desire for freedom'

'Please comply with COVID restrictions. Do not open the window or sing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 7, 2022 at 4:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(VALIANT NEWS) – Video footage from the Chinese city of Shanghai shows government-operated drones telling residents to “control your soul’s desire for freedom” and “do not open the window or sing.”

Shanghai is home to some 26 million residents, and almost all of them are currently in Covid lockdown in accordance with the Chinese Communist Party’s policies, unable to leave their homes due to state-enforced quarantine.

Video footage that was posted to Chinese social media website Weibo this week shows government drones flying outside residents’ windows at night, broadcasting public service messages via loudspeaker. Other videos show “robot dogs” patrolling the streets, ordering residents to comply via strapped-on megaphones.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Island-wide blackout' strikes Puerto Rico after major power station erupts in flames
French president says he is 'opposed to self-defense' after farmer shoots 1 of 4 burglars who broke into home
Chinese Communist Party drones tell Shanghai residents 'Control your soul's desire for freedom'
53% of Americans admit they're not living a 'healthy' lifestyle
Love it or hate it, licorice might just hold the key to curing cancer
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×