City worker who dared to ask why kids are still masked gets fired

New York City employee Daniela Jampel was reportedly fired from her city job immediately after asking New York City Mayor Eric Adams why toddlers were still being forced to wear masks, according to the New York Post.
Jampel, who worked as an assistant corporation counsel for the city’s Law Department, was fired over email roughly an hour after confronting Adams at a press conference for changing course on his promise to lift mask mandates for toddlers, according to the NYP.
Adams stood behind a sign which read “come to the city where you can say whatever you want” while discussing plans to promote New York’s openness to the LGBT community on billboards targeting Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade. The ad campaign comes after a mass exodus of New Yorkers to Florida throughout the pandemic.
“Three weeks ago, you told parents to trust you that you would unmask our toddlers,” Jampel told Adams at the press conference. “Ten days ago, you stood right here and you said that the masks would come off on April 4th. That has not happened.”
.@NYCMayor lied parents.
He told us to “Trust me, they’ll be unmasked.”
He told us that the masks would be coming off April 4.
On April 1, he fought a court battle to keep his Toddler Mask Mandate. And then bragged about winning.
Shameful & dishonorable. pic.twitter.com/lJH1xW39rr
— Daniela Jampel (@daniela127) April 2, 2022
“You had your lawyers race to court on Friday night, arguing that there would be irreparable harm if children under five were allowed to take off their masks today,” Jampel continued. “So my questions are, what is the irreparable harm to children age two to four taking off their masks just as they do in Long Island, just as they do in Westchester?”
A representative from the Law Department told the NYP the decision to fire Jampel was made prior to the conference.
“In public statements, Ms. Jampel has made troubling claims about her work for the city Law Department,” the spokesperson reportedly said.
@NYCMayor @NYCHealthCommr #unmaskourtoddlers pic.twitter.com/XYKEE54C8m
— Daniela Jampel (@daniela127) April 4, 2022
Jampel has been outspoken against the continued mask mandate imposed on young children in New York City.
New York City’s communications office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
