A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Climate alarmism posing as science education for children

Next Generation Science Standards are now law for about a third of American children

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 28, 2022 at 2:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(PRINCIPIA SCIENTIFIC) – The new and so-called Next Generation Science Standards are now law for about a third of American children. They say what will be taught in each grade from first grade through high school. At least 20 states have adopted them.

Traditional standards still govern in the other States. These generally mandate that climate science will be taught in high school Earth Science courses. Earth Science is an optional course, not a requirement, and even then climate is a minor topic.

In stark contrast the Next Gen standards are alarmist to the core. They mandate that climate be taught in middle school science, which everyone takes. The topic is emphasized, with alarmism a central feature.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Student committed suicide after bullying over vaccination status
Asian-American Ivy League enrollment has lagged demographic growth
Climate alarmism posing as science education for children
School cancels support of children's charity after 1 complaint about homophobia
Biden goes 'off script' to tell teachers kids are 'yours when you're in the classroom'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×