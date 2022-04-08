A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Clinton pollster: Biden has lost his 1 positive attribute

'Time is running out'

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published April 8, 2022 at 7:42pm
President Joe Biden tapes video addresses on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

In the 2020 presidential race, many people disliked President Trump. He was brash, blunt and boastful. His Make America Great Again philosophy frequently was successful, but it aligned mostly with conservative ideals, enraging leftist and liberal ideologues.

On the other side, Joe Biden was portrayed as an "Uncle Joe," a moderate whose decades of operating inside the Washington swamp would allow him to bring everyone in the country together.

At least that's was the ads claimed.

But now a prominent adviser, a man who formerly did polling for the Clinton clan, says Biden has lost his "likeability," and that means bad things for Democrats.

In fact, Fox News reports Mark Penn, formerly a pollster for the Clintons, said, "I think the president has lost one of his key attributes, which was always likability. Whether people favored his policies or not, he did have this image of being a kind of likable Uncle Joe. You know, ice cream Joe kind of friendly. And I think he's lost that. I think it's been replaced by a kind of sterner, angrier figure who can now generate numbers like this."

He added, "Look, all pollsters agree right now the president's underwater. Inflation, crime, immigration, these are core issues handling foreign affairs. Look, I think the president took a big hit on the way he handled Afghanistan. Does he seem compassionate to people now? You look at the war crimes being committed, is he seen as the kind of president who can rally leadership around something like that? You know, those are the open questions. Those are the opportunities that he has as president. So far, he hasn't really taken them despite, I think, clear opportunities to change energy policy, to change immigration policy, to appoint a more moderate Supreme Court. He hasn't made those changes that would pivot his administration in a new direction. Time is running out for that. "

Has Biden lost his likeability?

Penn had made similar comments only days earlier:

Bob Unruh
