Clinton pollster: Biden has lost his 1 positive attribute

In the 2020 presidential race, many people disliked President Trump. He was brash, blunt and boastful. His Make America Great Again philosophy frequently was successful, but it aligned mostly with conservative ideals, enraging leftist and liberal ideologues.

On the other side, Joe Biden was portrayed as an "Uncle Joe," a moderate whose decades of operating inside the Washington swamp would allow him to bring everyone in the country together.

At least that's was the ads claimed.

But now a prominent adviser, a man who formerly did polling for the Clinton clan, says Biden has lost his "likeability," and that means bad things for Democrats.

TRENDING: Wind energy company to pay $35 million after mass killing of bald eagles

In fact, Fox News reports Mark Penn, formerly a pollster for the Clintons, said, "I think the president has lost one of his key attributes, which was always likability. Whether people favored his policies or not, he did have this image of being a kind of likable Uncle Joe. You know, ice cream Joe kind of friendly. And I think he's lost that. I think it's been replaced by a kind of sterner, angrier figure who can now generate numbers like this."

He added, "Look, all pollsters agree right now the president's underwater. Inflation, crime, immigration, these are core issues handling foreign affairs. Look, I think the president took a big hit on the way he handled Afghanistan. Does he seem compassionate to people now? You look at the war crimes being committed, is he seen as the kind of president who can rally leadership around something like that? You know, those are the open questions. Those are the opportunities that he has as president. So far, he hasn't really taken them despite, I think, clear opportunities to change energy policy, to change immigration policy, to appoint a more moderate Supreme Court. He hasn't made those changes that would pivot his administration in a new direction. Time is running out for that. "

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com



Has Biden lost his likeability? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Penn had made similar comments only days earlier:

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!