A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

College to natural sciences profs: Say 'people with uteruses/people who menstruate' instead of 'women'

Encourages scholars to create 'gender-affirming classrooms'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 30, 2022 at 12:59pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Wheaton College in Massachusetts has published a lengthy guide with recommendations for professors to “make classrooms more affirming and inclusive for students of different genders.”

The document includes a section dedicated to the “Natural Sciences” that tells instructors who teach about sex differences, sexuality or reproduction “to consider using terms that are both more precise and which better account for these bodies and experiences.”

In particular, the memo advises against using the terms “male genitalia” and “female genitalia” and instead suggests “penis,” “testes,” “vulva” or “clitoris.” The guide also advises against the terms “born female” or “biological male.” Instead, use “assigned [male/female] at birth,” the guide states.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New magnet facility breaks ground in Texas to address supply chain, China dependence
Vegan who drinks his urine daily swears it's 'secret to eternal youth'
Biden canceling student debt would make inflation worse, experts warn
How Biden's oil-leasing agenda falls short
Engineers make portable desalinization device
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×