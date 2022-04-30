College to natural sciences profs: Say 'people with uteruses/people who menstruate' instead of 'women'

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Wheaton College in Massachusetts has published a lengthy guide with recommendations for professors to “make classrooms more affirming and inclusive for students of different genders.”

The document includes a section dedicated to the “Natural Sciences” that tells instructors who teach about sex differences, sexuality or reproduction “to consider using terms that are both more precise and which better account for these bodies and experiences.”

In particular, the memo advises against using the terms “male genitalia” and “female genitalia” and instead suggests “penis,” “testes,” “vulva” or “clitoris.” The guide also advises against the terms “born female” or “biological male.” Instead, use “assigned [male/female] at birth,” the guide states.

Read the full story ›