Colorado emerging as a leading destination for killing unborn if Roe is upended

The Washington Examiner has reported that four states are working to be abortion "sanctuaries" if the 1973 Supreme Court decision creating a nationwide right to abortion is overturn, as many expect.

But it is Colorado that is leading that race, according to an NPR report.

The Examiner noted it is in "Democratic strongholds" in Colorado, California, Oregon and Illinois where lawmakers are positioning their states to take advantage of what they expect to be a boom in abortion business as other states impose baby-saving restrictions in light of Roe's expected demise.

But it was NPR's report that charged Colorado was preparing to be a "refuge for abortion."

"Colorado is one of the few states without any restrictions on when in pregnancy an abortion can occur and is one of the few states in the region without a mandatory waiting period of up to 72 hours after required abortion counseling," NPR said.

So while other states are preparing to provide more protections for the unborn, lawmakers in Colorado have "the expectation is that the demand for abortions in Colorado from people who live in those nearby states where abortion is being restricted will rise."

"We're planning on it," Margie Andersohn, an operative for Denver abortion business Healthy Futures for Women, said in the report. Her business is hiring staffers and buying equipment.

"We really do anticipate a lot more demand over the summer, unfortunately," added Rebecca Cohen, of another Denver abortion business, Comprehensive Women's Health Center.

NPR reported Andersohn said demand already is up because of the Denver population center's proximity to and access to Texas, where lawmakers adopted a ban on most abortions after about six weeks.

"Women are flooding in from Texas," she claimed.

In fact, NPR reported, Texans are 20% of all women seeking to abort their child at Comprehensive Women's Health Center.

The report noted that is creating a "domino effect" that forces some Coloradans wanting to terminate their child to travel further, and abortion businesses are "struggling" to keep up with demand.

But the surge from Texas could be just the beginning, as "Three of Colorado's immediate neighbors are 'certain or likely to attempt to ban abortion immediately' if Roe v. Wade is compromised, the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights, projects. A fourth, Kansas, will ask voters in August to decide whether to change its constitution so that abortion is no longer considered a fundamental right," the report pointed out.

More than 10,000 unborn children were aborted in Colorado in 2020, and 13% were from out of state, the state said.

Kari White, a researcher in Austin, told NPR that so-called "reproductive autonomy" soon will depend "on where you live."

Some Texans started going to Oklahoma or Kansas for abortion when their state's new law took effect, but those states are considering new protections for life.

"Colorado, with about 20 abortion clinics, offers much more access than Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico, each of which has about five. It would be one of the few states in the Mountain West that plans to protect abortion access in the event the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade," the report said.

"In that landscape, Colorado is viewed as 'a safe state for abortion access and reproductive health,' said Katherine Riley, policy director for the Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights, or COLOR," the report continued.

The Examiner's report said Colorado, run by Democrats in the legislature and governor's office, is positioning itself "to become a refuge for abortion seekers from neighboring states that have trigger laws in place — that is, laws that will immediately ban abortions in the first and second trimesters if Roe is tossed out."

WND previously reported on Colorado's longtime agenda to become an abortion mecca.

It was April 25, 1967, that Colorado took the lead in the race to promote abortion, to make sure that unborn children could be killed at will, by adopting America's first abortion law.

It wouldn't be until six years later that the Supreme Court fell into line with the plan promoted at the time by Dick Lamm, then a Democrat legislator and later a governor whose philosophy of life was typified when he told senior citizens, "We've got a duty to die and get out of the way…"

Now its Democrat-majority legislature has approved the removal of all rights from an entire class of living beings, the unborn, in order to make sure abortion remains available at any time for anyone.

Already, James Dobson of James Dobson's FamilyTalk radio is urging residents to contact their representatives and senators about HB22-1279.

He said the Democrats are "on the verge of passing the most radical abortion law in the country.

"If it goes through, this law will legalize abortion through all 40 weeks of pregnancy. It will also prohibit requiring abortionists to give notice to parents of minor daughters, and even forbid any statute or regulation limiting abortion rights based on the concern for the health of the woman or the baby."

Live Action also was raising the issue.

The pro-life organization explained Democrats in the majority in Colorado – and Democratic homosexual Gov. Jared Polis, could "legalize a woman’s right to leave her newborn child to die or allow for the acting 'doctor' to take action to kill the child. This has far-reaching, horrific consequences."

The report continued, "House Bill 22-1279 is known as the 'Reproductive Health Equity Act,' but it has nothing to do with health; intentionally killing a preborn child is never medically necessary. As reported by Axios, the bill is a direct response to the pro-life bills that have passed in states like Texas, Mississippi, and Florida, which restrict abortion access to different points in the pregnancy. Mississippi’s law to restrict abortion to prior to 15 weeks is currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court. When the decision is handed down in June, it could mean that Roe v. Wade is altered, overturned, or left in place."

Live Action explained, "Though abortion proponents have long mocked the idea of abortion survivors, the reality is that babies do survive abortions. Some are saved by compassionate medical professionals, while others are left to die."

But lives wouldn't be saved in Colorado, the report explained, saying, "Colorado's bill would legalize the deaths of these newborns by both inaction and action. In addition to prohibiting anyone from 'restricting, interfering with, or discriminating against an individual’s fundamental right […] to have an abortion,' the bill would prohibit state and local public entities from: Depriving, through prosecution, punishment, or other means, an individual of the individual’s right to act or refrain from acting during the individual’s own pregnancy based on the potential, actual, or perceived impact on the pregnancy, the pregnancy’s outcomes, or on the pregnant individual’s health."

"In short, this bill could force medical professionals to commit or participate in abortions, and let a newborn baby die if the mother wishes. Of course, a common, natural 'outcome' of pregnancy is that a person is born alive. This wouldn’t necessarily affect abortion survivors alone, but could also affect babies born with a disability or genetic condition that had not been discovered during pregnancy. Wrongful birth lawsuits have been filed against doctors who did not accurately diagnose a child while she was still in the womb, and therefore, the parents felt they lost the opportunity to abort their child. This bill could allow those parents to 'abort' their child after birth — infanticide."

Further, the bill specifically denies any rights at all to a "a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus," by stating they do "not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state."

"Colorado is in position to deny all rights to an entire group of human beings. The bill also includes a safety clause that states the legislators believe 'this act is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, or safety,'" Live Action confirmed.

State Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Democrat from Denver and a sponsor of the new death law, said, "In a world in which Roe v. Wade falls we want to make it clear … that access to abortion care in Colorado is protected."

The Examiner also noted California is following Colorado's lead, with Gov. Gavin Newsom billing his state as a "sanctuary" for people seeking abortion. He's signed into law a plan to give a financial boost to those seeking to terminate their child.

The Examiner explained, "The California Legislative Women's Caucus has proposed a suite of bills aimed at propping up access to abortion for women coming from out of state. One bill would enhance privacy protections for abortion providers who perform the procedure on a patient from a state with a ban in place, a measure that aims to shield providers in California from legal conflict with abortion opponents in another state. Another bill would create a centralized webpage where women across the U.S. can access information on how to get an abortion in California. The caucus also proposed a bill to establish a state-run fund that people could donate to in order to assist women who were denied abortions in other states by paying the costs of travel, housing, meals, child care, and other services while seeking the procedure in California."

In Oregon, lawmakers approved $15 million to set up a state "equity" fund to support women seeking abortion.

The state's House speaker, Dan Rayfield, claimed it was an "investment" and an attempt to "mitigate harm caused by abortion bans."

And in Illinois, the Examiner reported, there's a "Democratic stronghold where lawmakers have aimed to make a safe haven for abortion seekers from surrounding states."

Alarmingly, several states in addition to Colorado now have adopted, or are working on, vague abortion-affirmation laws that would allow a baby, after birth, to be left to die.



