Community rallies to help man with cerebral palsy, changing his life forever

(GLADWIRE) – If you know families who medically struggle you’ll know that transportation can be difficult. Often a person or family needs to bring extra equipment that normal vehicles just don’t have the room for. That’s why when a community showed up they changed a man with cerebral palsy life forever.

Jonathan Barnes, a man who suffers from cerebral palsy, was surprised with a gift after his van was totaled.

34-year-old Barnes has cerebral palsy and is blind in both eyes, so he uses a wheelchair. His parents, Joe and Victoria, would drive him everywhere he needed to be in their South Florida town. They would drive him from doctor’s appointments to church. They used a specific van with a lift in it so Barnes could get in easily with his wheelchair. The van ended up being totaled later in the year because of an accident. Due to chain issues, there was no van available to purchase for the Barnes family, and they couldn’t get one for at least six months.

Read the full story ›