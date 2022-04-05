Congressman urges yanking security clearances from intel officials

Dozens of former U.S. intelligence officials, back when legacy and social media corporations were suppressing accurate reporting about Hunter Biden's overseas business – and other – scandals to protect Joe Biden's chances in the 2020 election, conspired in a statement that they thought the report was Russian disinformation.

There was no evidence cited, it's just what they thought.

Turns out their thinking was 100% wrong.

And now a member of Congress wants to have their security clearances – which intel officials often retain after they no longer are in office – removed.

It is Just the News that is reporting it is U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is introducing a resolution that would "permanently revoke" the security clearances for "dozens of former intelligence officials who attached their names to a public letter alleging the content of Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian disinformation."

There were 51 of those officials who claimed, without evidence to support their opinion, that the laptop had "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

Gaetz has labeled his plan the "Spook Who Cried Wolf Resolution."

The issue was the revelations in the computer were – and are – damaging to Joe Biden as well as Hunter Biden.

The "spooks," many Democrats, joined in a campaign by various legacy and social media companies to try to suppress the information. Since then, various media entities, like the New York Times and Washington Post which essentially had declared the information fake, have admitted to its veracity.

However, Gaetz wants action against those former officials.

"We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement – just that our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case," they claimed at the time.

Gaetz's resolution is co-sponsored by Reps. Dan Bishop, of North Carolina; Louie Gohmert, of Texas; Marjorie Taylor Greene, of Georgia; Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, and Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar, each from Arizona, all GOP members.

The targets of the move include ex-National Intelligence Director James Clapper, ex-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and ex-CIA Director John Brennan and if successful, would deprive them of any access at any time in the future to protected U.S. intelligence information.

WND just reported on the Washington Post's sudden authentication, after years of denial, of significant information on the Hunter Biden laptop, which he abandoned at a repair shop.

It actually won a Pulitzer in 2018 for its "deeply sourced" reporting on the "Russiagate" conspiracy theory cooked up by Democrats against then-candidate and later President Trump.

It later issued massive list of corrections, stating publicly, "The Washington Post took the unusual step of correcting and removing large portions of two articles, published March 2017 and February 2019, that had identified a Belarusian American businessman as a key source of the 'Steele Dossier,' a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump."

Actually, the claims against Trump, for which the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democrats were fined by the Federal Election Commission, actually were the "Russian disinformation."

The newest position by the Washington Post, a report in Fox News confirmed, is that Hunter Biden had "multimillion-dollar ties to a Chinese company."

That dive into the details concerned CEFC China Energy.

"Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden," the Washington Post reported.

It continued, however, to exonerate Joe Biden, claiming there wasn't any evidence he "personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC" even though Hunter Biden's business partner explained in an interview in some deals 10% was set aside for the "Big Guy," identified as Joe Biden.

The Washington Post explained it reviewed "a copy said to be of the hard drive of a laptop computer that Hunter Biden purportedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop and never came to collect."

That computer, which already had been verified by multiple avenues, ended up in the hands of the FBI, after the drive was copied. Those copies now are in the hands of multiple agencies.

The Washington Post now has confirmed that "thousands" of emails on that computer "are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies."

While "experts" quoted by the Washington Post said they couldn't verify some emails, the paper said they found no "clear evidence of tampering in their examinations."

Fox News explained, "In the run-up to the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post largely kept its readers in the dark as to the seriousness of the Hunter Biden scandal. The Post first addressed the Biden controversy on Oct. 14, 2020, the day the New York Post broke its story, using a variation of the 'Republicans pounce' trope to frame the story, running the headline, 'Three weeks before Election Day, Trump allies go after Hunter — and Joe — Biden.'"

The Washington Post's perspective change came only days after the New York Times, which also had suppressed reporting about the scandal revelations in Hunter Biden's laptop, abruptly changed course, admitting far down toward the bottom of a story that the laptop reports were accurate.

