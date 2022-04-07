Conservative commentator: Planned Parenthood is driving force behind 'Don't say gay' movement

(LIFESITE NEWS) – According to conservative pundit Liz Wheeler, Planned Parenthood is behind the original use of the term “don’t say gay” that has been used to describe Florida’s recent bill that protects children from being indoctrinated with LGBT values in primary school.

Wheeler posted a video to her Twitter account yesterday outlining her findings on how the term originated with Planned Parenthood. “This phrase don’t say gay was not coined by CNN, and it was not something that someone happened to say to someone else, and it organically caught fire on Twitter and soon the rest of us were saying it as well. No, no. This was a deliberate effort from an organization who really, really needs this bill not to become law in order to protect their own profit,” she said.

She continued by saying that “Planned Parenthood actually used this phrase Don’t say gay in regards to another similar bill, a bill that was similar to the Florida bill.”

