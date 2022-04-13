Cook Political Report delivers more bad news for Democrats

By Sebastian Hughes
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
Cook Political Report (CPR) projected the GOP could actually gain seats from redistricting nationally if courts mandate a new New York congressional map be drawn, instead of the one created by Democrats.
“Democrats’ aggressive New York map alone accounts for their entire projected national gain from redistricting,” CPR senior editor David Wasserman wrote Tuesday. If a “neutral” map was enacted, Wasserman said it would likely cost Democrats three to four congressional seats.
TRENDING: How many Americans think we're in 'last days' of Bible?
This would “swing the national pendulum slightly in the GOP’s favor,” which would represent a “whiplash-inducing reversal of Democrats’ anticipated gains,” Wasserman wrote. CPR previously expected Democrats to net four to five seats in Congress but revised it to only one or two in March after court decisions in Ohio and Maryland.
Wasserman acknowledged the courts are most likely to allow the Democrat-favorable map to be used at least for the 2022 election cycle but the case is still making liberals nervous.
Advertisement - story continues below
The Florida state legislature’s decision to effectively let Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office draw the state congressional map could also wipe “out Dems’ national remap gains – if courts let them,” Wasserman tweeted Tuesday.
CPR’s projection is the latest bad news to hit New York Democrats this week after Lt. Gov. Brian A. Benjamin was arrested Tuesday on federal charges alleging he took part in a campaign finance scheme. Benjamin was appointed to the position in September by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who only became governor in August.
New York City also suffered a deadly attack on the subway Tuesday morning, which killed at least three people and injured a dozen others, exemplifying the city’s violent crime wave, Fox News reported. Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams struggled to defend his crime prevention agenda earlier in April, as the city experienced a 58.7% rise in overall crime in February compared to the same period in 2021, according to NYPD statistics.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!
WND COMMENTING IS BACK!
Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.
Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]