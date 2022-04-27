County bans private money being used to influence elections

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan influenced the 2020 presidential election, for Joe Biden, by handing out some $420 million through a foundation to local elections officials who often used it to recruit Democrat voters.

One survey concluded that actually "bought" the election for Biden.

But now a Wisconsin county formally has banned such outside influences on election results.

According to a report from the Thomas More Society, which has investigated election fraud complaints since Biden was given that year's victory, and has filed numerous complaints based on evidence of illegal activities, it is Wisconsin's Walworth County that is "the first local government to ban the acceptance of private monies or grants to use in the administration of elections."

That vote, from the Board of Supervisors, came through an ordinance banning private funding of election activities.

"The action came as a result of education by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and their legal representatives, attorneys from the Thomas More Society, in an effort to prevent widespread election improprieties and illegal election bribery that has marked the state’s recent elections," the report from the Thomas More Society said.

"This is a win for Wisconsin voters," said lawyer Erick Kaardalm, who has worked on the 2020 election disputes. "Despite a plethora of condemning evidence documenting and verifying rampant election improprieties, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has vetoed the corrective election legislation that has been passed. In the absence of any insistence on election integrity from the top, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance has been working with counties and cities to pass ordinances that specifically ban the acceptance of private monies for use in elections."

The new county ordinance, having been passed and published, now is law.

It requires:

No donation shall be accepted from any person or non-governmental entity for the purpose of elections administration, including but not limited to collection of ballots or voter registration.

No grant shall be accepted from any person or non-governmental entity for the purpose of elections administration, including but not limited to collection of ballots or voter registration.

The state has an election bribery law, the society reported, that already bans municipal clerks from receiving money to increase in-person and absentee ballot opportunities – a law that already has been cited in several complaints filed in the state.

The society reported, "The issue of proven illegal election interference has been raised multiple times, from a variety of counties, before the Wisconsin Election Commission. Under the leadership of Wisconsin’s Senate Minority Leader, Ann Jacobs, D-Milwaukee, the Commission has refused to take any action to protect the state’s voters."

Kaardal explained, "Because the commission and the state’s executive branch have been unwilling to bar private money from entering the elections, the burden has fallen upon cities and counties to protect themselves from outside interference by illegal money sources. The people understand that the right to vote is a cornerstone of a free society and that the biased intervention of those who want to influence the outcome with their dirty dollars is not to be tolerated."

