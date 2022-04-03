Couple adopts 6 siblings to keep them together

(LIFENEWS) – A Minnesota family grew by six members in one day Wednesday when Ruby Celada and her husband, Armando Ayala, adopted five siblings and their cousin from foster care.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports the Leota, Minnesota family all wore matching T-shirts displaying the children’s names during their adoption hearing at the Minnehaha County Courthouse.

Celada, the children’s biological aunt, said she and her husband wanted to make sure the family stayed together. The siblings and their cousin, four boys and two girls, range in ages from 6 to 12, according to the report.

