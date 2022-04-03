Couple held wedding in ICU so terminally ill father could walk bride down aisle

(FAITHWIRE) – There are few days more special in a person’s life than his or her wedding day — and a big part of what makes it so important is being surrounded by those you love.

For Montana bride Hailey Carvey, having her “papa” at her wedding was a non-negotiable. A father figure to her, Carvey knew she wanted Jose Guzman to walk her down the aisle, according to KECI-TV.

After months of planning the wedding, slated for May of this year, she and her fiancé Ethan received news of a tragic hitch in their plans: Her papa’s cancer spread from his prostate into his liver and spine and the chemotherapy used to treat it was no longer working.

