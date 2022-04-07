COVID: When you kill evidence-based medicine, you kill people

"Follow the science" turned out to be a political slogan designed to justify a host of government actions that were, in fact, not based on science. Smart people learned never to trust powerful people like Anthony Fauci who used this phrase to get public support, mostly for COVD vaccines.

Long before that phrase was used, members of the medical establishment believed they had a moral and professional responsibility to use evidence-based medicine to serve their patients.

People like Fauci ignored the best evidence, and this explains why everything he tried to push on Americans did not make medical sense. Some bought into the propaganda, but many did not.

It's hard to believe in this pandemic, but historically, modern medicine had been based on evidence. Evidence-based medicine always made sense; medical practice should, of course, be based on solid scientific data and documented clinical experience. But something has changed. The whole medical system has been corrupted. Too many people have been fooled by phony medical experts. Fauci is the poster child for corrupt physicians pushing personal preferences that are not supported by medical data.

When you kill evidence-based medicine you kill people, as shown by over 1 million COVID deaths in the United States.

A recent medical journal article was titled "The illusion of evidence-based medicine." Here are a few of its key points:

"Evidence-based medicine has been corrupted by corporate interests, failed regulation, and commercialisation of academia."

"Industry-sponsored clinical trials are misrepresented. Until this problem is corrected, evidence-based medicine will remain an illusion."

"A science of real integrity would be one in which practitioners are careful not to cling to cherished hypotheses and take seriously the outcome of the most stringent experiments."

"Scientific progress is thwarted by the ownership of data and knowledge because industry suppresses negative trial results, fails to report adverse events, and does not share raw data with the academic research community. Patients die because of the adverse impact of commercial interests on the research agenda, universities, and regulators."

Another article aimed at physicians was "Another Casualty of COVID-19: Evidence-Based Medicine." Here are a few of its key points:

"COVID-19 has not only exacted a heavy human and economic toll, but the pandemic effectively 'killed evidence-based medicine in this country,' a New York oncologist argued."

"An analysis of 11 highly cited journals showed that the median time for peer review decreased from 90 days in 2019 to 19 days for COVID-related articles in 2020." [In other words, science rushed is science ruined.]

"A fundamental mistrust of medical science has arisen from a polarized society. In general, medical school has 'very poor training in evidence-based medicine,'" said a conference speaker.

Also recently, Dr. Robert W. Malone wrote an essay on his substack site: "The illusion of evidence-based medicine – How the government stopped worrying and learned to love propaganda." Here are some of his key points.

"Evidence-based medicine is 'the conscientious, explicit and judicious use of current best evidence in making decisions about the care of individual patients.' The aim of EBM is to integrate the experience of the clinician, the values of the patient, and the best available scientific information to guide decision-making about clinical management."

"The COVID-19 crisis of 2020 to 2022 has exposed for all to see how evidence-based medicine has been corrupted by the governments, hospitalists, academia, big pharma, tech and social media. They have leveraged the processes and rationale of evidence-based medicine to corrupt the entire medical enterprise."

"Patients die because of the adverse impact of commercial interests on the research agenda, universities, and regulators."

"And the billion dollars spent by the U.S. government to promote these EUA/unlicensed 'vaccine' products that do not prevent infection or transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is a direct assault on our First Amendment rights. It also skews evidence-based medicine."

"The government must stop picking winners and losers. Evidence-based medicine requires a non-biased playing field. Industry concerns about privacy and intellectual property rights should not hold sway. If we are ever to trust and support the concept of evidence-based medicine again, significant changes to the system must be enacted. The only question is … is our government up to the job?"

The loss of evidence-based medicine explains the justifiable loss of public confidence in the entire medical and public health establishment. Well-motivated people can access medical data on the web and see how government dictates are worthless propaganda. But not everyone takes the time to discover good data.

The wide use of the term "follow the science" was a semantic trick by the powerful forces corrupting the system to intentionally fool the public. As they were lying about following the science, they were destroying the evidence-based paradigm that had been cherished by most medical professionals and that best served patients.

Patients could no longer trust their doctors. Now, they don't know whether or not their doctors are merely following protocols and mandates coming from government agencies or their corporate employers. Patients are not getting personalized medicine. Their doctors are not likely following the latest research and data (which takes considerable time) that may conflict with what government agencies, medical societies and corporate health employers are dictating.

What must be said is that there are a minority of independent physicians who still use evidence-based medicine to best serve their patients. They run medical practices independent of corporate health entities. They are likely to be members of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and America's Frontline Doctors. They are likely to be doctors using alternatives to COVID vaccines and teaching their patients to pursue lifestyles that ensure strong immune systems and avoid chronic medical problems like obesity and diabetes.

They are not doctors blindly following the positions of the big medical societies that are blindly following government positions. All this blindness explains why the medicines that could have saved most lives from COVID infection were not used. And so now we have over 1 million Americans dead from COVID, and more than 1 million people who have gotten adverse health impacts from COVID vaccines.

The medical establishment is a disgrace.

