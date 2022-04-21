'Cruelest thing': Barry Manilow positive for COVID, will miss debut of his own musical

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Singer Barry Manilow tested positive for COVID-19, preventing him from attending the New York premier of his musical “Harmony.”
The show, about a real-life musical group popular in Germany in the years before World War II, opened Wednesday night at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in lower Manhattan.
“I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to attend tonight’s opening night performance of my new musical, ‘Harmony,'” Manilow, 78, said in a statement. “This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York and I can’t attend. Even in the face of this pandemic, we New Yorkers remain the toughest, staunchest people on the planet — so, put on a mask and go see a show!”
