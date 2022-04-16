Customers face inflation 'challenge' as restaurant feels financial crunch

(FOX BUSINESS) – Some restaurants are continuing to feel the financial crunch as inflation continues to surge nationwide.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit CEO Laura Rea Dickey stressed the impact of inflation has been "challenging" for her restaurants and that she started to see "recession-oriented behavior" among her customers.

"We worked very hard to only have to raise prices one time during the pandemic," Dickey told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday. "Our data is showing us that guests are using more coupons and that we're up 22% in coupon usage since November."

