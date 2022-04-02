A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
Money
Customers feel heat of inflation at BBQ joints

Costs for beef barbecue items have skyrocketed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 2, 2022 at 3:58pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Calling all brisket lovers! Expect to pay a lot more at your favorite barbeque joints. As inflation affects just about everything, beef prices in particular keep going up.

The major price increase is forcing local barbecue restaurant owners to raise the beef product prices big-time for customers and even point them toward other menu items.

"We have just two items on our menu that are beef oriented — that is the brisket sandwich and the burnt ends," said Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue owner Jerry Rauschelbach.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
