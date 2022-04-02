Customers feel heat of inflation at BBQ joints

(FOX BUSINESS) – Calling all brisket lovers! Expect to pay a lot more at your favorite barbeque joints. As inflation affects just about everything, beef prices in particular keep going up.

The major price increase is forcing local barbecue restaurant owners to raise the beef product prices big-time for customers and even point them toward other menu items.

"We have just two items on our menu that are beef oriented — that is the brisket sandwich and the burnt ends," said Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue owner Jerry Rauschelbach.

