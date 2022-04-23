A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DC Mayor decries 'easy access' to guns after shooting that left 4 injured, including child

Nation's capital has some of the strictest gun laws in the country

Published April 23, 2022 at 5:36pm
Published April 23, 2022 at 5:36pm
(FOX NEWS) – Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday condemned what she called the "epidemic of gun violence in our country" following a shooting in the district that left four injured, including a child. The suspect was later found dead in an apartment.

"The easy access to firearms – it has got to stop," the mayor said in a statement hours after the shooting, adding that all the chaos was caused "because a person who had no business having a gun got access to one and used it to terrorize a school community."

Authorities found several firearms, including several long guns and handguns, and "multiple" rounds of ammunition inside the apartment where the suspect was found dead, having apparently taken his life, Washington, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a press conference.

