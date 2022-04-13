A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.ELECTION 2022
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dem opponent mocks GOP congresswoman's Korean accent

'You kind of need an interpreter'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 13, 2022 at 6:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Chief Fire Controlman Jacob Boyles, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America, carries U.S. flags at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, during a Memorial Day flag-laying commemoration, May 29, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

Chief Fire Controlman Jacob Boyles, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America, carries U.S. flags at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri, during a Memorial Day flag-laying commemoration, May 29, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

(FOX NEWS) -- California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel’s campaign condemned Democratic opponent Jay Chen over "racist" comments he made that appeared to mock the Korean-American congresswoman's accent.

Chen, a Democrat running against Steel, made the comments while speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B’nai Tzedek synagogue in Fountain Valley, California.

"Yeah, so she just had another town hall the other day. And, umm, it's tough. Like, we’ve transcribed it," Chen said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dem opponent mocks GOP congresswoman's Korean accent
Biden's action on gas prices 'inexcusably risks global food supplies'
Stocks rally on mostly positive earnings, snapping 3-day losing streak for S&P 500, Nasdaq
Teachers trained to be 'anti-racist' 'co-conspirators' to subvert 'curriculum rooted in whiteness'
Surprised? These places are the last U.S. stronghold of COVID insanity
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×