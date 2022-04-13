Dem opponent mocks GOP congresswoman's Korean accent

(FOX NEWS) -- California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel’s campaign condemned Democratic opponent Jay Chen over "racist" comments he made that appeared to mock the Korean-American congresswoman's accent.

Chen, a Democrat running against Steel, made the comments while speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B’nai Tzedek synagogue in Fountain Valley, California.

"Yeah, so she just had another town hall the other day. And, umm, it's tough. Like, we’ve transcribed it," Chen said.

