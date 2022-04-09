Democrats facing accusation they are disenfranchising voters

It actually is the Democrat party that is disenfranchising voters, despite its members' multiple claims that GOP-supported election laws are "suppressing" votes, according to an analysis by a GOP activist, who brought evidence to his argument.

"Even by their own lackluster standards, Democrats are disenfranchising voters across the political spectrum," explained Paris Dennard, the director of Black Media Affairs for the Republican National Committee, in a commentary at Real Clear Politics.

He explained it was the "serious election integrity issues of 2020" that prompted the GOP to pursue changes that would "ensure" those "free, fair, and transparent elections."

But Joe Biden, and his party, "predictably have done everything under the sun to smear these efforts, even calling those everyday Americans who oppose the efforts racist."

The results, he said, side with the GOP perspective.

"Georgia and Texas are perfect examples. Almost a year ago, after the passage of SB 202 – a highly popular Republican-led election integrity law which expanded early voting, poll watching, and voter ID requirements – Democrats pulled out all the stops and started lying. They said the law was 'racist,' would 'suppress' voter turnout, and even backed a boycott meant to hurt small businesses, many of them black-owned. Essentially, they shamefully tried to stir up chaos along racial lines. But on Election Day, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution depicted a different scene entirely, writing that voters saw 'short lines,' 'few problems,' and no 'obstacles at the polls,'" the GOPer explained.

Further proof comes from Texas, he said.

"In the first wave of major elections since its popular election integrity law Senate Bill 1 was enacted (containing a number of similar provisions to the Georgia bill), the state saw the highest voter turnout ever. In fact, turnout increased from 2.56 million votes in 2018 to over 2.93 million in 2020."

The results do two things: disprove Democrat claims that GOP election integrity plans "suppress" voters and reveal "just how far left the Democrat rhetoric has deviated from the facts."

For example, Democrats have claimed those pursuing election integrity plans are "racist."

"Before the Georgia bill was passed, 75% of Americans – including 69% of black voters and 60% of Democrats – supported voter ID. Regardless, Democrats wore themselves ragged pushing the broader claim that Republicans were enacting 'voter suppression,' even going so far as to try to eviscerate the Senate filibuster to push through their radical federal election takeover agenda. But support for voter ID laws only rose, up at least 13 percentage points among black Americans. Additionally, voter turnout in Atlanta – ones with predominately black communities – shot up 17% in the city’s municipal elections from 2018 and 2020. The truth is, Republican efforts to fortify election integrity have only empowered the black community," he wrote.

He also pointed out the fight is in the courts, including one dispute in Harris County, Texas, where Democrat "mismanagement" caused polling locations to fail to open properly, and for 10,000 mail-in ballots to not be counted.

