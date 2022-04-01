A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Denzel Washington offered Will Smith scripture-inspired advice after Oscars slap

'At your highest moment, be careful – that's when the devil comes for you'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published April 1, 2022 at 1:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – When Will Smith was at his lowest moment during the 2022 Oscars, he says actor and friend Denzel Washington was there to offer the advice he needed.

On Sunday, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While presenting the Best Documentary award, Rock joked about Pinkett Smith starring in "G.I. Jane II." The 1997 film G.I. Jane follows a woman, played by Demi Moore, who is training to be in the Navy. Like her male Navy counterparts, she has a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has a shaved head because she suffers from a medical condition, alopecia, that causes hair loss.

The slap left the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the millions of viewers from around the world watching at home in shock.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







School nurse suspended for Facebook post questioning why children were receiving puberty blockers
Videos expose educators ignoring state laws banning CRT in schools
Activists demand pledge to spend $94 trillion on green agenda
Appeals panel says race-based admissions can continue
Ukrainian-American pastor kidnapped by Russian forces is released
See more...

WND COMMENTING IS BACK!

Dear WND Readers and Commenters: In response to WND recently being totally de-monetized by Google (an action Google claims it took, in part, because it objected to content posted by some commenters), WND temporarily removed commenting from the site to allow our tech team time to implement a commenting solution that would allow commenters to continue to voice their opinions freely, while also allowing WND to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics of vital importance to our readers.

Commenting is now back! As part of our solution to Google’s attacks on our commenters, we are switching our commenting platform to INSTICATOR. Don’t worry! We’ve saved all your account info and comments from previous articles. All you have to do is create a commenting account with Insticator and then you will be able to link past comments from Disqus into your new Insticator account. Due to the volume of comments, some older comments may currently be missing but will be uploaded soon! If you have any feedback or questions about your Insticator commenting account, please email them at: [email protected]

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×