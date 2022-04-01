Denzel Washington offered Will Smith scripture-inspired advice after Oscars slap

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – When Will Smith was at his lowest moment during the 2022 Oscars, he says actor and friend Denzel Washington was there to offer the advice he needed.

On Sunday, Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face after he made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. While presenting the Best Documentary award, Rock joked about Pinkett Smith starring in "G.I. Jane II." The 1997 film G.I. Jane follows a woman, played by Demi Moore, who is training to be in the Navy. Like her male Navy counterparts, she has a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has a shaved head because she suffers from a medical condition, alopecia, that causes hair loss.

The slap left the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the millions of viewers from around the world watching at home in shock.

