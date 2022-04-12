DeSantis: 'Biden's inflation' even worse than 8.5%

Warning that inflation is even worse that the government's figures, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis charged Tuesday that the current 40-year high is the "absolute consequence" of bad policies by President Biden and his administration.

DeSantis was referring to the Labor Department's report of an annual rate of 8.5% in March, the highest since rate since 1981, which Biden is blaming on the consequences of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"You know, you go back last year, they said inflation wasn't a worry even though a lot of us were saying that this was gonna be a problem when you're printing trillions and trillions of dollars," the governor said, Breitbart News reported.

He added that the "idea that you can just do that infinitum without there being any consequences was completely foolhardy."

TRENDING: Science experiment gone wrong: Teacher sets student's hands on fire, causing serious burns

Many economists have argued that a more accurate formula for calculating inflation – based on the methodology used in 1980 – indicates the annual rate is 19.5%.

DeSantis made that point, noting "all the things that really matter are going up significantly more than" 8.5%.

"I mean look gasoline up about 50% over the last year, plus used cars up 35%, to be able to get a used car. Gas utilities up 22%, meat and poultry up 14%, electricity up 11%," he said.

He emphasized that the "staples that people need to just live a basic life are going up much higher than 8.5%."

Is Joe Biden to blame for skyrocketing inflation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (10 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

DeSantis, pointing out that the nation's "abundant" energy resources have been "constricted" over the last year, argued that reversing the policies Biden began implementing on his first day in office "would make an immediate impact and I think would be something that would at least portend relief for people."

The governor said Biden's policies are "affecting people across the board really at all, all different income levels, but particularly people, you know, who are in our, our working classes."

"And so I think the, I don't think this is clearly the end of it, I think it's continued to accelerate," he said.

See DeSantis' remarks:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia reacted to the record-high inflation numbers in a statement Tuesday, describing it as a tax.

"Let me be clear, inflation is a tax and today's historic inflation data tells another chilling story about how these taxes on Americans are completely out of control," he said. "Hard earned wages and financial savings are disappearing faster every month as prices continue to climb, while the pain and frustration of spending more on everyday items lingers over us all, especially among those who can afford it the least."

He noted that Americans "are seeing some of the largest increases in goods such as gas up 48%, beef up 16%, chicken and milk up 13%, and staples like coffee and eggs are up 11%."

"When will this end? It is a disservice to the American people to act as if inflation is a new phenomenon," he said.

“Putin’s Price Hike” is just another lie by the Biden administration. 8.5% inflation didn’t just happen, it’s caused by Democrat policies. pic.twitter.com/iY1d22J5P3 — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 12, 2022

Manchin warned that "we cannot spend our way to a balanced, healthy economy and continue adding to our $30 trillion national debt."

"The inflation number today is only the beginning unless we take immediate action to address the pain being felt across our nation," he said. 'This is one problem facing the American people that one political party alone cannot fix. The American people cannot wait any longer."

Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes said in an interview with "War Room" that it's "Biden's inflation."

It's not largely because of Vladimir Putin, bad luck, the business cycle or "greedy" oil companies, he told Steve Bannon. It's due to the policy failures of President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republicans who have collaborated with them.

See the interview with "War Room":

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

In a video chalk talk, Cortes explained why rents are skyrocketing.

"Everything that matters in your life is getting massively more expensive because of Joe Biden," he said.

See Cortes' explanation:

Inflation isn’t just Food and Energy (as bad as those prices are) — it’s also Rents. Shelter prices soar — and Putin has zero to do with these rocketing rates. See the data, in my new #ChalkTalkpic.twitter.com/xvkUI3tn9y — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 12, 2022

IMPORTANT NOTE: The latest issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine (available in both print and digital versions) insightfully explores the rapidly growing runaway inflation being visited upon America by the Biden administration, and is titled "THE LOOTING OF AMERICA: How the elites are robbing everyone else through runaway inflation and skyrocketing prices."

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!