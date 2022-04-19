Dow adds 500, Nasdaq climbs 2% as investors shake off slow start to week

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Tuesday as traders navigated one of the busiest weeks of corporate earnings season, and monitored the latest moves in interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained about 500 points, or 1.45%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose 1.61% and 2.15%, respectively.
Stocks have been under pressure recently, with the S&P 500 falling for two straight weeks, but investors were adding risk assets on Tuesday. The small and mid-cap heavy Russell 2000 rose 2.1%.
